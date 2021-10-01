BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One Malawi journalist is feared dead on Neno fatal road accident that occurred on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The accident happened when driver reporter from Radio Maria lost control of the vehicle of Mark Katsonga heading to political rally.

According to eye witness told The Maravi Post that the vehicle carried reporters from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MB), Times and Nation Newpaper to cover Katsonga’s rally on Friday afternoon.

“Radio Maria reporter Charles Sitima used Katsonga Landcruser car to carry his colleagues to the rally but upon reaching Neno turn off the vehicle lost control then it overturned three times.

“One journalist died on the sport while others sustained minor injuries, even one came out unhurt. Currently, the police and medical personnel are on the scene, ” says the eye witness.

More to come…