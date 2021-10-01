NBB player chasing the ball during a match against Wanderers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The 2021 TNM Super League started on a low note, obviously due to absence of supporters during matches as one way of containing the spread of Covid-19 which has hit hard different sectors of the economy. Apart from helping the teams financially through gate collections, supporters spice up the game and their absence has been cripplingly felt this season.

However, the league has reached the pinnacle with mixed expectations. While relegation of Mzuzu Warriors and Ntopwa it’s a foregone conclusion, the top of the table is just as muddled as it was in the previous season. Nyasa Big Bullets is on the driving seat with 56 points seconded by Silver Strikers with 55 points. Mighty Wanderers are third-placed with 54 points, two points behind leaders Nyasa Big Bullets and a single point behind second-placed Silver Strikers on the 16-team table. All the three teams have played same number of games, 28.

The first round the country’s flight league saw the Bankers finishing atop. But Bullets took over the position after playing few games in the league. The interesting thing is that Bullets are now dropping points as the league is coming to an end. This is not common for Bullets and considering their current form, Maravi Post sports desk can declare with certainty that their hopes are hanging by a thread. They need a great dibia.

Mighty Wanderers were out of the title chase. Interestingly, with two games to go, they have joined the title race with full force. They have won four crucial games back-to-back. They have triumphed over Silver Strikers, Mighty Tigers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Ekwendeni Hammers in a row.

However, their fixture against Blue Eagles it’s tricky. The Area 30 police officers have to win the game if they are to survive in the league. They tie with Chitipa United at 29 points after playing 29 games each. Pressure will be on both sides. It’s really trick and mouthwatering fixture.

Silver Strikers are unpredictable; they can beat Nyasa Big Bullets today and concede a loss tomorrow at the hands of a team staggering at the relegation zone. Tomorrow they are playing away game in Mzuzu against Moyale Barracks. Moyale have nothing to lose and will play their usual game while the Bankers will go into the game with much pressure as a loss will automatically move them away from the title.

All in all, the league is wide open for the three teams but pressure is piled on Nyasa Big Bullets. I don’t think it’s beyond the realm of possibility that Bullets can win the league, but everything has to break right for them and Caristo Pasuwa and Peter Mponda need to adapt their approach.

As for Wanderers, position three will still be an achievement worth cherishing considering their limping start, while Silver can still bank on FDH Bank Cup in which they are outright favourites.

It must be noted that Bullets came from behind to lift the league title last season with just a point ahead of Mighty Wanderers. Should we expect Wanderers to revenge? Let’s wait until the last the game.

Remaining games for the title contenders

Nyasa Big Bullets

Kamuzu Barracks (Away)

Karonga United (Home)

Silver Strikers

Moyale Barracks (Away)

Ekwendeni Hammers (Home)

Mighty Wanderers

Blue Eagle’s (Home)

Moyale Barracks (Home)