Malawian man arrested for having sex with two step daughters

Malawi continues to register cases of rape, defilement and incest as Police in Kasungu have arrested a 46 year old man identified as Wilfred Nkhoma for having sex with his two step daughters.

According to police, Nkhoma tricked the girls who are aged 17 and 19 at Chiwanga Estate.

According to Edna Mzingwitsa, Public Relations Officer for Kasungu police, the suspect has been charged with a case of having sex with minor under one’s care contrary to section 159A of the penal code.

Already struggling with a high rate of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases, Malawi is coming to terms with increased cases of defilement and rape compelling activists and politicians alike to call for stiffer penalties for perpetrators.

The latest case to have particularly incensed the nation is the defilement of a five-month-old baby by a 31-year-old in Malawi’s old capital Zomba where residents wanted to take the law into their own hands to deal with suspects.