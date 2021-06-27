– Advertisement –

The Institute for Economics and Peace has released the Global Peace Index for 2021.

The index is a result of a study of 163 independent nations and territories around the world using several indicators.

The indicators look at which countries are the most dangerous, as well as most peaceful to live in.

A total of 23 indicators were used to compile the latest list in three categories of militarization, safety and security, and domestic and international conflict.

The 2021 study has Iceland occupying the top spot and that is for the tenth year in a row.

In Africa though the list was topped by Mauritius followed by Ghana and then Botswana, making the top three.

Here are the top twenty most peaceful countries in Africa for 2021:

  1. Mauritius
  2. Ghana
  3. Botswana
  4. Sierra Leone
  5. The Gambia
  6. Senegal
  7. Tanzania
  8. Malawi
  9. Equatorial Guinea
  10. Namibia
  11. Eswatini
  12. Madagascar
  13. Zambia
  14. Liberia
  15. Angola
  16. Rwanda
  17. Guinea
  18. Gabon
  19. Benin
  20. Guinea-Bissau

Source: Africafeeds.com

