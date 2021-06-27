– Advertisement –





The Institute for Economics and Peace has released the Global Peace Index for 2021.

The index is a result of a study of 163 independent nations and territories around the world using several indicators.

The indicators look at which countries are the most dangerous, as well as most peaceful to live in.

A total of 23 indicators were used to compile the latest list in three categories of militarization, safety and security, and domestic and international conflict.

The 2021 study has Iceland occupying the top spot and that is for the tenth year in a row.

These are the 10 most peaceful countries in 2021 — 🇮🇸 Iceland (14 years at #1)

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇩🇰 Denmark

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇸🇮 Slovenia

🇦🇹 Austria

🇨🇭 Switzerland

🇮🇪 Ireland

🇨🇿 Czech Republic

🇨🇦 Canada Rankings for 163 countries + data behind the index here: https://t.co/RbY6uc8BP4 — Global Peace Index (@GlobPeaceIndex) June 24, 2021

– Advertisement –



In Africa though the list was topped by Mauritius followed by Ghana and then Botswana, making the top three.

Here are the top twenty most peaceful countries in Africa for 2021:

Mauritius Ghana Botswana Sierra Leone The Gambia Senegal Tanzania Malawi Equatorial Guinea Namibia Eswatini Madagascar Zambia Liberia Angola Rwanda Guinea Gabon Benin Guinea-Bissau

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com