Gerald Kazembe (C)

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Tonse Alliance government on Saturday led Malawians in remembering 21 women who died in a road accident on 1st August this year.

In the early hours of 1st August sorrow engulfed Malawians following a fatal accident that claimed lives of 21 women from Chikwawa district as they were travelling from Ntcheu district.

The accident occurred when a truck driver lost control and rammed into a passenger bus carrying the victims and another vehicle. All the victims hailed from Ngabu, Tomali and Nchalo in Chikwawa.

The ceremony brought together Christians and Muslims. The message from all the men of God who reached at the ceremony centred on love.

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Gerald Kazembe, who represented President Lazarus Chakwera, assured the bereaved families of the government support.

He said the accident shocked the whole nation.

“Women play a crucial role in families and development of the nation. It is very devastating to lose 21 women at once. The State President is very concerned and has pledged to provide support to bereaved families.

“The president is sending a message of love; he is sending message of prayer; he is sending a message of consolation,” said Kazembe.

On top of the assistance he rendered during the funeral, President Chakwera also sent K1 million for the bereaved families.

“Knowing that our women have left behind children and other dependents, the President has sent K1 million for the bereaved families. His message to the bereaved families is that you are not alone and the government, through relevant departments will make sure that children left behind are well taken care of.”

Kazembe further thanked organizers of the ceremony saying “it is not simple to organize this kind of event.”

“The President has therefore given me K300 000 for the equipments and other materials used for this event,” he added.

On his part, Member of Parliament for the area Salim Bagus thanked the President for ordering two days of national mourning when the victims died and for the various interventions, including buying of coffins, transport and other assistance during the funeral.

“I want to thank the State President for the support during the funeral. When the accident occurred the President was outside of the country but he quickly instructed other officials to provide necessary support. Our guest of honor Mr. Kazembe lease take our message of thanks to the President.

“The victims also left children who will need support. We therefore ask government help them through the office of social welfare at the district council,” said Bagus.

Other notable faces at the ceremony were Kondwani Nankhumwa, leader of opposition in parliament; District Commissioner for Chikwawa and Paramount Chief Lundu.