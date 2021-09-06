BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Four Traditional Leaders in the southern district of Nsanje have called on President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government to quickly identify another able Contractor to rehabilitate the Bangula- Marka Railway Section.

The call comes barely days after the country’s graft agency, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stopped the Ministry of Transport and Public Works from awarding MK48 billion contract to Mota Engil for the upgrading of Marka-Bangula railway over corruption allegations.

Traditional Authorities (TAs) Ndamera, Nyachikadza, Makoko and Ngabu told The Maravi Post that while lauding ACB stopped Mota Engil doing the work they were however quick to say, the restriction would surely delay the project.

The chiefs observed that government is at liberty to get another contractor to start the work.

“We cant keep on waiting for years on a project that will help business and employment opportunities to the people of Nsanje and Chikwawa,” T.A Makoko urges.

T.A Ngabu chipped in, “We ask His Excellency the State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s government to look into this matter with urgency it requires”.

ACB gave a restriction to Ministry of Transport and Public Works a few days following a seven day ultimatum that was given to government by one of the country’s human, civil and political Rights watch, Centre for Mindset Change (CMC).

CMC executive director Phillip Kamangirah told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 that Mota Engil has questionable competence following complaints that the company did not complete some of the projects it was awards previously.

The grouping therefore gave government seven days to nullify the contract failing which will seek legal assistance over the matter.

