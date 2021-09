BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Shocking! A 12-year-old Standard 7 girl has died in Mulanje after taking poison when she realized that her boyfriend was in a love affair with a certain girl.

Police in the district told Zodiak online that angered with boyfriend infidelity, the deceased took some pesticides on Saturday evening, September 11, 2021.

The girl’s parents thereafter to her to Thuchila Health Centre where she died while receiving treatment.