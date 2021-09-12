LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 15 new COVID-19 cases, 72 new recoveries and two new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: seven from Lilongwe, six from Blantyre, and one each from Mulanje and Phalombe Districts.

Two new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: one each from Lilongwe and Karonga Districts. Both new deaths were not vaccinated.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,113 cases including 2,238 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.66%). Of these cases, 2,616 are imported infections and 58,497 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 50,384 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 82.4%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 8,259.

In the past 24 hours, there were 11 new admissions (all new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while five cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 86 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, 13 cases are in critical condition of which 12 are not vaccinated while one got a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine): 28 in Lilongwe, 16 in Blantyre, nine in Mzimba North, six each in Zomba and Karonga, threeeach in Chikwawa and Thyolo, two each in Dowa and Mangochi, and one each in Nkhata Bay, Neno, Mchinji, Balaka, Dedza, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Phalombe, Machinga, Mwanza, and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 263 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 71 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 5.7% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 5.4%.

Cumulatively, 396,422 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 941,059 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 488,657 and 228,045 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 224,357 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,051 and 1,086 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 1,066 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 452,402 people are fully vaccinated.

As the COVID-19 vaccination continues let me inform the public that we have adequate stocks of the vaccines in all our vaccination sites.

Further, apart from the Government and CHAM facilities, the District Health Offices are also setting up temporary sites in different areas in order to bring the vaccines closer to the people.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all aspects of our lives and we need everyone to play a role to reduce and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our country.

We need to get our lives back to normal and that can only be achieved when everyone one of us strictly adheres to all the preventive and containment measures of COVID-19 as well as getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above.

The vaccines when combined with the preventive measures can effectively supress the transmission of the virus amidst us.

Vaccination is an effective and safe tool in dealing with various diseases including Measles, Polio among others and COVID-19 vaccination is also proving to be effective in reducing the risk of developing severe sickness, risk of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.

My special appeal goes to those that had received the first dose of AstraZeneca and 12 weeks have elapsed, that they should get their second dose of the AstraZeneca at the nearest vaccination site. This will ensure that they are fully protected against COVID-19 thereby reducing the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths when they contract COVID-19 infection.

For the vaccine to work as expected it is important that we receive the vaccines as recommended i.e. for AstraZeneca vaccine, for full protection, a person is expected to receive two doses given at 12 weeks’ interval while for Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, a single dose will ensure full protection.

Apart from the vaccinations, there is need for each one of us (regardless of being vaccinated or not) to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures (frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of

masks and observing physical/social distance of at least 1 meter between yourself and others),

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE