Onesimus

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Award winning musician Onesimus has opened up about his life’s journey on the the much-anticipated song ‘Mr Nobody’ after it leaked online.

The song is captivating as it gives an inside look into the life of Armstrong before he got to the position he is now known to be, superstar.

Onesimus has always been open and frank about much of his upbringing but going full throttle to talk about his bring is what has got people’s attention.

“All I had was music and hope,” Onesimus said adding sometimes he cries when he listens to the song reminiscing about his past.

On the song he talks about sleeping on the floor, in a house that used to leak. Going on empty stomach for days and weeks on end.

Being a superstar can put you on a pedal stool and everything things you had it easy but Onesimus is barres it all for the people to hear his story because they do not understand where he has come from and how far he has come.

Sang in vernacular and English, the song is relatable because most people in Malawi have grown in abject poverty according to the World Bank.

The song is testimony to God’s love as he mentions all they cared about was food.

Respected award-winning radio personality, Joy Nathu said it is important for artists to focus on where they came from, because it opens up the eyes of the listeners.

“Most of the listeners just got to know them now and think that they grew up in rich neighbors and everything has been easy for them, they made it to superstardom without working hard for it, it is very important.

“This song helped a lot to in terms of telling the story of Onesimus, from where is his coming from, the difficulties he has faced and how he has managed to overcome that, to and reach to the o where he is at the moment.

Nathu explained the response the song is getting since he premiered it on his flagship show has been “Overwhelming”

“At the moment people have gotten to understand the direction Onesimus has taken whereby his music is mostly catered f of his home fans.

“Before he was doing English songs and you could fell that the target was different but now people appreciate; he is focusing mainly on his home base that’s why most of the songs he is releasing are in Chichewa. This one continues on the same, the people are appreciating more, it being a Malawian song, in our own language.”

Renowned professional Music manager and arts enthusiast, Prince Chikweba pointed out “The song is very convenient, its personal to him and a lot of people that have gone through the same stuff making it relatable.”

Chikweba went on to say the trending type of instrumental used on the song has made it relevant as it should be. “So as far as it is personal it is also trending in terms of production.”

Being a person with a keen ear for what is good music not Chikweba said this song will do very well due to the combinations he mentioned adding he used catchy lines such as ‘Kupandachauta, bwenzindili Kape.”

‘Mr Nobody’ comes as Onesimus is getting ready for his Homecoming Concert on September 26 at Lilongwe Golf Club.