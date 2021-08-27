By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-After years of drowning and poor transportation, People of Chitukula and Chief Tsabango are putting on a smile as member for Lilongwe City Center, Alfred Jiya is building a MK300 million bridge.

He said in absent of the bridge people used to drown in the river during rain season and the road was impassable.

“The road connects people from Kauma to statehouse site for medical care as their is a heath facility,in absent of the bridge people used to have difficulties a their was a paid up bridge,” said Jiya.

According to Jiya the bridge will carter for two constituencies including Lilongwe city south for Ulemu Msungama.

The lawmaker said has managed to build the bridge using roads fund administration support through the help of the President.

The construction is expected to end in December this year through EMAC construction.

Lilongwe city center is one of the constituency where no member of parliament termed twice.