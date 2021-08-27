BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former Inspector General (IG) of Malawi Police Service, Mary Manyusa Milinyu on Thursday, August 26, 2021 donated two oxygen cylinders, two wheel chairs, gloves, face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at Chikwawa district hospital worth over eight hundred thousand Malawi kwacha.

Speaking after distributing the items, the former I.G said the donation was part of her family contribution towards the fight against Covid -19 pandemic in the district .

Milinyu said Covid-19 pandemic has affected almost every one in the country hence it is important for every person to contribute in the fight.

“As a family we felt concerned with the outbreak. Our friends and relatives are suffering. We have even lost some of our relatives due the pandemic.

We therefore thought we could not just fold our hands and watch when we could do something hence the donation”, said Milinyu adding that Chikwawa District hospital was chosen as she also hails from the area.

Senior Medical Officer at Chikwawa district hospital, Dr Mariam Mponda said the hospital is always in need of oxygen cylinders as well as other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) describing the donation as timely.

Chiwawa district has registered close to 700 cumulative Covid-19 cases with not more than and 30 deaths.