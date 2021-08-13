MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Sad! Reverend William Kangabakako Mumba of Kapirimtende CCAP congregation, under Mzuzu Presbytery in the Synod of Livingstonia, has committed suicide.

Livingstonia Synod’s General Secretary, Reverend William Tembo, confirmed the development but said that further clarification would be given after carefully following up on the story.

“As we speak, a team from Malawi Police Service, Health and Presbytery officials are on their way to Kapirimtende to get full details of the story,” he said.

Late Mumba was a former lecturer at Zomba Theological College and University of Livingstonia respectively and is believed to have committed the act in the Manse a few days ago but his body was discovered today, August 13, 2021.