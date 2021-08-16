LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 138 new COVID-19 cases, 258 new recoveries and 15 new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 39 from Blantyre, 26 from Mzimba North, 19 from Lilongwe, 13 from Karonga, 10 from Zomba, eight from Dedza, four from Mzimba South, three each Salima and Mulanje, two each from Mangochi, Dowa and Thyolo, and one each from Balaka, Ntcheu, Chiradzulu, Rumphi, Chikwawa, Mchinji, and Mwanza Districts.

15 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; four from Lilongwe, and one each from Blantyre, Mzimba North, Kasungu, Mulanje, Karonga, Mzimba South, Chiradzulu, Rumphi, Chikwawa, Mwanza, and Nsanje Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 58,221 cases including 1,983 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.41%). Of these cases, 2,596 are imported infections and 55,625 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 43,278 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 74.3%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,728.

In the past 24 hours, there were 27 new admissions in the treatment units while 26 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 281 active cases are currently hospitalised: 76 in Lilongwe, 62 in Blantyre, 21 in Mzimba

North, 17 in Zomba, 12 in Mchinji, 11 in Mulanje, seven from Balaka, six each in Karonga, Mzimba South, and Chiradzulu, five each in Mangochi, Kasungu, Dedza, and Thyolo, four each in Nkhotakota, Phalombe, Chitipa, Nsanje, and Ntchisi, three each in Nkhata Bay, Rumphi, and Chikwawa, two each in Salima, Dowa, and Ntcheu, and one each in Neno and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 746 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 405 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 18.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 17.8%.

Cumulatively, 369,130 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 728,979 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 463,848 and 159,229 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 106,262 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 591 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 265,491 people are fully vaccinated.

Let me remind the public that we now have two types of COVID-19 vaccines in our COVID19 vaccination sites and these are Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine.

Just to remind the public that Johnson and Johnson is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one jab to ensure full protection.

This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection. Both vaccines will be given to those that are aged 18 years and above.

The health workers at the vaccination sites will be able to give more information on the vaccines that available and they will be able to respond to different questions that the public may have on the vaccine.

Further, the public is reminded that the COVID-19 vaccines are not contraindicated in pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The benefits of pregnant women getting the vaccine and being protected from COVID-19 disease far outweighs the reported increased risk of having severe disease which can lead to death amongst pregnant women. COVID-19 vaccines are recommended in pregnancy and they remain the best way to protect against the known risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy.

Lactating mothers can also get the vaccine and continue to breastfeed their children safely. On COVID-19 vaccine and fertility, let me inform the public that COVID-19 vaccine does not interfere with a person’s hormones hence the vaccine does not affect fertility of a person or child bearing.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE