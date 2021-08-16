SAPSN delegate from Eswatini, Ncamiso Nxumalo

By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Southern Africa People’s Solidarity Network (SAPSN) delegate from Eswatini Ncamiso Nxumalo says SADC leaders must put their energies on finding ways of rebuilding the region’s economies amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Nxumalo was speaking upon arrival at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, August 15, 2021 a head of Third SADC People’s Summit slated for Lilongwe on August 17.

The Peoples summit is being co-hosted by Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN).

“The best way on SADC leaders to focus on the rebuilding of the economy is on the interrogation in particular within the SADC region, to avoid a situation where we depend much more in internationally. Company is our only source of making products for our economy sustainable.

“So I think Covid19 has also shown us that our reliance in issues of exporting most of our goods to international countries it might come to an end but the only thing we have to do now is to try to do what is good about our trade in the SADC region,” explains Nxumalo.

Southern Regional Coordinator for MEJN who is also Malawi Focal Person for SAPSN Mike Marvin Banda, expects to have fruitful summit

Banda observes that it is tradition to have SADC People’s Summit wherever the Heads of States and Government are meeting.

“Its tradition that wherever Heads of States and Government are meeting we also have our parallel sessions. But the beauty is, our deliberations feeds into their discussions as well, because at the end of the day whatever we discuss, we put them together into a communique that is a delivered to the SADC Heads of States and Government, that this communique contains a lot of issues that are affecting the people within the region

“The SADC region is a trading block, it’s unfortunate that our economies are not taken as expected. Majority of our government are into a very huge debts. Which is a thing that is making them maybe spend much of their budget allocations towards servicing the debts instead of allocating the same resources towards development. He Said

The SADC People’s Summit is expected to have 120 delegates meeting physical while others will participate through Virtual and out of which, 40 will come within the SADC Member States while 80 will be local delegates.

Besides this summit, University students from the SADC regions, will also have debates which is expected to bring together 20 participants from the region’s countries.