LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 187 new COVID-19 cases, 479 new recoveries and 16 new deaths. Of the new cases, 183 are locally transmitted: 39 from Blantyre, 33 from Lilongwe, 20 from Mzimba North, 16 from Zomba, eight from Mangochi, seven each from Dowa, Karonga, and Mzimba South, five each from Chikwawa, Dedza, Kasungu, and Mchinji, four from Chitipa, three each from Balaka, Neno, Nsanje, Ntcheu, and Salima, two from Nkhotakota, and one each from Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Nkhata Bay, Phalombe, and Thyolo District while four cases are imported and all are from Dowa District.

16 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; four each from Lilongwe and Blantyre, two from Mangochi, and one each from Zomba, Nkhata Bay, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Nkhotakota, and Ntcheu Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 59,048 cases including 2,028 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.43%). Of these cases, 2,600 are imported infections and 56,448 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 44,784 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 75.8%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,004.

In the past 24 hours, there were 46 new admissions in the treatment units while 41 cases were discharged.Currently, a total of 278 active cases are currently hospitalised: 78 in Lilongwe, 56 in Blantyre, 24 in Mzimba North, 18 in Zomba, 10 in Karonga, nine each in Balaka and Mchinji, eight in Mangochi, six each in Mulanje, Mzimba South, Phalombe, and Chitipa, five in Nsanje, four each in Salima, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, and Rumphi, three each in Nkhata Bay, Neno, Ntcheu, and Ntchisi, two each in Dowa, Kasungu, Dedza, and Machinga, and one in Chikwawa

Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,345 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 700 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 13.9% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 17.5%.

Cumulatively, 374,045 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID19 vaccination, a total of 788,376 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 465,155 and 176,934 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 146,287 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 345 and 6,812 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 12,939 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Cumulatively, 323,221 people are fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 Vaccination is progressing well and let me take this opportunity to thank all that have made a good decision to get vaccinated.

The data shows that we have surpassed 300,000 people that have been fully vaccinated and most importantly we have also observed a continuous availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in all vaccination sites.

On the COVID-19 supplies, let me inform the public that we are receiving another consignment of 115,200 doses

of AstraZeneca which will be arriving in the country tomorrow, 20th August 2021.

This consignment will help to ensure continuous supply of the vaccines in the country and this will also ensure that those that were due for the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine will be covered.

We now have two types of COVID-19 vaccines in our COVID-19 vaccination sites across the country and these are Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine.

The public is reminded that Johnson and Johnson is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection. This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection. Both vaccines will be given to those that are aged 18 years and above.

The health workers at the vaccination sites will be able to give more information on the vaccines that are available and will be able to respond to different questions that the public may have on the vaccines.

The public is informed that both vaccines Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca are safe as they have few side effects and most of them are minor and self-limiting.

The side effects include, pain, redness and swelling at the site of vaccination, tiredness, headache, muscle pain,

chills, fever and nausea. These side effects happen within a day or two of getting the vaccine.

They are normal signs that your body is building protection and should go away within a few days without any need of hospital treatment.

As with any other vaccines, those that are receiving the COVID-19 vaccines are informed on the possible side effects of the vaccine including those that may need to be immediately reported to the health workers.

Those that have received the vaccine are encouraged to report to the nearest health facility any adverse effects following immunization or call toll free number 929.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE