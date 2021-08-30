LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 41 new COVID-19 cases, 389 new recoveries and seven new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 17 from Lilongwe, six from Blantye, three each from Mwanza and Nkhotakota, two each from Mzimba North and Salima, and one each from Dedza, Karonga, Machinga, Mangochi, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Nsanje, and Ntcheu Districts.

Seven new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: three from Lilongwe, and one each from Dowa, Balaka, Dedza, and Chiradzulu Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 60,386 cases including 2,168 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.59%). Of these cases, 2,611 are imported infections and 57,775 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 47,640 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 79.9%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 10,346.

In the past 24 hours, there were 12 new admissions in the treatment units while 13 cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 168 active cases are currently hospitalised: 37 in Lilongwe, 25 in Blantyre, 17 in Mzimba

North, 14 in Zomba, ten in Mulanje, seven each in Mchinji and Karonga, six in Mangochi, five each in Kasungu and Thyolo, four each in Mzimba South, Ntcheu, and Chiradzulu, three each from Salima, Nkhata Bay, Balaka, Rumphi, and Chitipa, two each in Dowa and Neno, and one each in Nkhotakota, Phalombe, Machinga, and Chikwawa Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,026 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 308 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 4% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 10.4%.

Cumulatively, 385,309 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 878,138 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 472,242 and 208,954 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 196,942 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 13 and 56 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 118 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 405,896 people are fully vaccinated.

Just to remind the public that the COVID-19 vaccination program is continuing across the country. These vaccines reduce the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19. Available data indicates that most of those being admitted to our treatment units had not been vaccinated.

This picture is also being observed in other countries, including those where larger proportions of the population have been vaccinated.

This is a positive indication that the vaccines are working and we believe that if we have more people getting vaccinated we should be able to reduce admissions in the treatment units.

Similar trends are being observed in those that are dying due to COVID-19. I would therefore urge Malawians to go and get vaccinated as this is one of the best ways we have to control the epidemic.

The public is further informed that we have two types of vaccines in the vaccination sites i.e. the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Just to remind the public that Johnson and Johnson is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one jab to ensure full protection. This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit Government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection. Both vaccines will be given to those that are aged 18 years and above. Currently we have adequate stocks of both the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect

yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.Hon.

Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE