LiFest Project Coordinator Maya Kalumo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Local events and mental health counseling advocates, LiFest, have announced the ‘Lilongwe Music and Arts Festival’ taking place from 29 to 30 October at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The ‘Lilongwe Music and Arts Festival’, also known as LiFest will connect local and international artists, music lovers, and forward-thinking individuals and organisations interested in building community and open dialogue around mental health and gender-based violence, particularly around the youth.

“Today we have announced Joe Boy and Chris Martin as our first line-up of performers and will, over the next few days, unveil other celebrated local and international artists that have committed to support us,” explains LiFest Project Coordinator, Maya Kalumo.

According to Kalumo, the festival will be a catalyst for mental health and GBV awareness and will amplify collaboration between music and the youth, featuring poetry, arts and crafts, food stalls and mental health talks.

Ticket sales will fundraise for the ground-breaking of a rehabilitation center to be constructed in Lilongwe, which will offer both free and at-cost mental health services to Lilongwe’s peri-urban youth.

Following the announcement today, LiFest will host a stakeholder event this Friday, 3rd September, with potential partners and collaborators of their flagship mental health and GBV programme.