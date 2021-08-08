LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 221 new COVID-19 cases, 82 new recoveries and 23 new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 55 from Blantyre, 40 from Lilongwe, 25 from Dowa, 13 from Salima, 12 from Rumphi, 10 from Mangochi, eight from Mulanje, six each from Zomba, Mchinji, Balaka, Nkhotakota, and Chiradzulu, five from Chikwawa, four each from Nkhata Bay and Dedza, three in Phalombe, two each from Kasungu, Karonga, Machinga,Chitipa, and Nsanje, and one each from Neno and Ntcheu Districts.

23 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; three from Zomba, two each from Salima, Dowa, Nkhata Bay, Mulanje, Mchinji, Balaka, Dedza, and Rumphi, and one each from Blantyre, Kasungu, Nkhotakota, and Machinga Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 55,920 cases including 1,828 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.27%). Of these cases, 2,591 are imported infections and 53,329 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 41,155 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 73.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up.This brings the total number of active cases to 12,705.

In the past 24 hours, there were 48 new admissions in the treatment units while 29 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 360 active cases are currently hospitalised: 94 in Blantyre, 80 in Lilongwe, 29 in

Mzimba North, 28 in Zomba, 14 in Mchinji, 11 each in Kasungu and Mulanje, 10 each in Karonga and Rumphi, seven in Salima, six each in Dowa, Thyolo, and Chiradzulu, five each in Neno, Balaka, Chitipa, and Ntchisi, four each in Nkhotakota, Phalombe, and Machinga, three each in Dedza, Ntcheu, and Chikwawa, two each in Mangochi and Nsanje, and one each in Nkhata Bay, Mzimba South, and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,269 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 809 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 17.4% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 20.8%.

Cumulatively, 356,144 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 463,848 and 159,229 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. After data validation exercise, 612 and 247 have been added to the cumulative count on first and second doses respectively.



Over the past 24 hours none received the first dose and none the second dose. A total of

623,077 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



As communicated earlier that we have added Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the COVID-19 vaccination program and the vaccine will be available in the vaccination sites from tomorrow.



The public is informed that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine just like AstraZeneca vaccine is also safe as it has few side effects and most of them are minor and self-limiting.

The side effects include, pain, redness and swelling at the site of vaccination, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. These side effects happen within a day or two of getting the vaccine.



They are normal signs that your body is building protection and should go away within a few days without any need of hospital treatment.

As with any other vaccines, those that are receiving the vaccine are informed on the possible side effects of the vaccine including those that may need to be immediately reported to the health workers.

Those that have received the vaccine are encouraged to report to the nearest health facility any adverse effects following immunization or call toll free number 929.



Let me remind everyone that the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and it will be given once to an individual to ensure full protection.

Further, eligible persons are those 18 years of age and above. Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine.

We are anticipating more consignments of AstraZeneca vaccines in the next few weeks and those that are due for the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine will have to wait for the same AstraZeneca vaccine to

complete their vaccine course.

A delay of up to 26 weeks is acceptable therefore there is no cause for panic.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE