KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-There was tears of joy for Kasungu businessman on Friday, August 5, 2021 when Airtel Malawi presented a MK1 million prize after emerged as one the four lucky the winners in the sixth draw of the promotion.

Solomon Charles from Traditional Authority (T.A) Kawamba told reporters that he was delighted for the money presentation saying he was not expecting to win.

Solomon however noted that people get suspicious when contacted by Airtel due to fear of fraudsters but he never doubted.

“I will invest the money in my business and will also buy cattle,” said Charles who buys and resells groundnuts.

Airtel Acting Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said the promotion is running smoothly as the company has seen new customers coming in adding that have been with the company for a long time have also been participating.

“In December last year we had close to 5 million customers and we now have about 5.5 million customers on our network,” said Sande.

On fraud, she said Airtel only contacts customers using +265121. According to Sande, if customers get a call from a different number telling them about winning a promotion, the customer should know that the caller is not from Airtel.

She added that Airtel acts on reports of fraud by working with the police who investigate and prosecute suspects.

So far Airtel has conducted 11 draws in the Yabeba Promotion which will run up to August 15, 2021.

About MK44 million has been given out to 44 winners remaining with two draws.

Grand prize at the end of the promotion for the lucky Airtel customer is MK5 million