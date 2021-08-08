Kondwani Nankhumwa

By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The lawmaker for Mulanje Central who is also the leader of opposition and the member of Business Committee of Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has cleared the misinformation that Malawians have about the business committee tackling the bills before circulating them in the house.

Nankhumwa who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s Southern region vice president’ was reacting to Malawians who are questioning business committee over the smuggled Loan Authorization Bill.

“I want to make the record straight here to say that according to our own standing orders that govern the bill in the house, the business committee has no mandate to look at the bills in the house. We don’t and we have never discussed bills in the business committee. We only tackle motions and questions to the president,” he explained.

The opposition leader said, “And when it comes to the bills, the leader of the house only say that we also have bills without being specific because by that time most bills are not even ready. So you only see the bills once they are distributed to the membership of the house.”

Nankhumwa added added that there are some issues which Parliament has been done correctly according in line with standing orders.

“Our standing orders are clear to say that after the bill has been circulated in the house, it has to go for 28 days while on the order paper for members of the Parliament to have a chance to look at the bills to consult even their constituencies.”

“But there have been some several instances where by a bill circulated yesterday, circulated today, can still be discussed in the house after the minister responsible has waved the standing order. So am taking it as a bracket problem which we need to address.”

Following smuggled bill, President Lazarus Chakwera’s former advisor on special matters Pastor Martin Thom was fired and arrested in connection with the scandal.