LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered six new COVID-19 case, 21 new recoveries and one death. All new cases are locally transmitted: two each from Blantyre and Mzimba North, and one each from Lilongwe and Dedza Districts. One new death was registered in the past 24 hours and is from Lilongwe District. The new death was not vaccinated. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,782 cases including 2,298 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,671 are imported infections and 59,111 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,244 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 92.7%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,008. In the past 24 hours, there was one new admission (the new admission is not vaccinated) and no new discharge in the treatment units.

Currently, a total of three active cases are currently hospitalised (one case in critical condition and not vaccinated): two in Lilongwe, and one in Neno Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 585 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 272 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 1% and the weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 0.9%.

Cumulatively, 424,533 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,217,829 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 670,026 and 286,767 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 261,036 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,508 and 1,886 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 389 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 547,803 people are fully vaccinated.

As we continue with the COVID-19 fight, I would like to appreciate all Health Workers and Frontline Staff on the good work that they are doing in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

So far, our health workers have shown high level of dedication and hard work in the management of COVID-19 patients, contact tracing, testing, COVID-19 vaccination, risk communication and community engagement and in ensuring that logistics, supplies and messages are available at all levels.

I would like to request that this hard working spirit should continue until we defeat this pandemic. On COVID-19 vaccination, my appreciation goes to all those that are involved in the vaccination exercise, your hard work in bringing the vaccines closer to the people is bringing the positive results. Let us keep the momentum to get more people vaccinated so as to reach herd immunity.

The public is further reminded that we have adequate stocks of the vaccines in all our vaccination sites and that we have trained more vaccinators to ensure that we open more vaccination sites. This will ensure a reduction in the waiting times for those receiving the vaccine and also decongest the vaccination sites.

In our vaccination sites we have two types of COVID-19 vaccines; namely Johnson and Johnson and the AstraZeneca. Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection.

This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart.

Let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit any government and CHAM health facility to get their second dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE

