LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 75 new COVID-19 cases, 381 new recoveries and three new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 23 from Blantyre, 22 from Lilongwe, four from Balaka, three each from Mangochi, Mulanje, and Mzimba North, two each from Karonga, Mchinji, Mzimba South, and Thyolo, and one each from Chitipa, Dedza, Dowa, Kasungu, Machinga, NKhata Bay, Nsanje, Phalombe, and Salima Districts.

Three new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: one each from Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mulanje Districts.

Two of the new deaths registered in the past 24 hours had never received any COVID-19 vaccine while one had received one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this

difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 60,803 cases including 2,206 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.63%). Of these cases, 2,611 are imported infections and 58,192 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 49,025 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 80.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 9,340.

In the past 24 hours, there were four new admissions (three of the new admissions are not vaccinated while one had

received one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine) in the treatment units while 11 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 106 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, 11 are in critical condition and all are not vaccinated): 27 in Lilongwe, 13 in Zomba, 12 in Mzimba North, 10 in Blantyre, six in Karonga, five in Thyolo, four in Chiradzulu, three each in Mangochi, Dowa, and Balaka, two each in Salima, Nkhata Bay, Mulanje, Phalombe, Chitipa, and Nsanje, and one each in Kasungu, Neno, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Rumphi, and Chikwawa Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 849 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 542 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested translates to a positivity rate of 8.8% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 7.3%.

Cumulatively, 390,395 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 909,438 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 478,962 and 218,015 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 212,461 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,314 and 1,502 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 2,093 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 430,476 people are fully vaccinated.

We still have adequate stocks of the vaccines in all the vaccination sites and the Government is working tirelessly to ensure continuous availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

I would like to thank those that made a good decision to get vaccinated; this is commendable as we are collectively fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has to be noted that the COVID-19 vaccine helps in reducing the risk of developing severe disease when one contracts COVID-19 and also reduces the risk of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19. Available data indicates that most of those being admitted to our treatment units had not been vaccinated. This picture is also being observed in other countries, including those where larger proportions of the population have been vaccinated. This is a positive indication that the vaccines are working and we believe that if we have more people getting vaccinated we should be able to reduce admissions in the treatment units.Similar trends are being observed in those that are dying due to COVID-19.

My special appeal goes to those who by nature of their occupation interact with a lot of people on a daily basis such as those working in hospitals, banks, hotels and lodges, shops, vendors and those in the transport sector to come and get the vaccine. We have two types of COVID-19 vaccines in our vaccination sites and these are Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine.

Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection. This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit any government and CHAM health facility to get their second dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE