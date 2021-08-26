Madalitso Kambauwa-Wirima in red suit

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s deputy minister of education, Madalitso Kambauwa-Wirima says the training of teachers on the implementation of the revised secondary school curriculum is important for it will help improve the quality of education in the country.

Kambauwa-Wirima made the remarks on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 when she presided over the re-orientation session on the revised curriculum targeting science and mathematics teachers from secondary schools and Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs).

The orientation was held at Ntcheu Secondary School under the Equity with Quality and Learning at Secondary School (EQUALS) Project, which aims at improving quality of science and mathematics instruction in CDSSs and increase access to secondary education in selected remote areas.

EQUALS is a 6-year Government of Malawi project under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, supported by the World Bank through an IDA credit facility.

Kambauwa-Wirima said since the teachers were last oriented in 2017 when the project was just rolling out, it was inevitable that they got re-oriented following the revised secondary school curriculum.

“One of the components of EQUALS is ensuring minimum standards to quality instruction of mathematics and sciences in CDSSs. These minimum standards targeted include in-service teacher orientation on the revised curriculum and ensuring that each CDSS student has access to quality content and pedagogically appropriate teaching and learning materials, hence the need for reorientation of all Maths and science teachers on the revised curriculum,” said Kambauwa-Wirima.

The deputy minister added that education and skills development are some of the five key priority areas in MGDSIII, with its overall goal of improving quality and relevant education and skills for all.

“The specific outcomes of the MGDS to which EQUALS is aligned include increased access to secondary education and improved quality and governance. These interventions as supported by EQUALS are in line with the National Education Sector Investment Plan (NESIP) strategic priority of improving the quality of secondary education and teacher training,” she said.

Kambauwa-Wirima further stated that, among the strategies of improving the quality of education, teacher education and development is very critical because whatever takes place in class depends on teachers.

“Therefore, this reorientation workshop is very important because the teachers will be equipped with appropriate knowledge and skills on how to implement the new secondary school curriculum. The professional development of teachers and all those involved in the implementation of the curriculum is essentially a key motivator for those who are implementing the curriculum.

“For this reason, my ministry will ensure that there is regular continuing in-service training programmes for teachers at all levels, cluster, divisional and school levels. This will ensure the acquisition of new and improved pedagogical approaches to the implementation of the new curriculum,” she said.

One of the facilitators at the reorientation session–a chemistry teacher at Ganga Secondary School, Bandwell Msalanyama, concurred with the deputy minister, adding that the re-oriented teachers now have the knowledge to help their leaners especially CDSS students who were blank with the coming of the revised curriculum.

“The reorientation has consolidated and ironed out all these gaps. This is essential in developing professional capacity especially in the area of teaching and learning sciences,” said Bandwell.