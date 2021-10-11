Malawi National Team Vice Captain John CJ Banda in red

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi National Team Vice Captain John CJ Banda says The Flames is not afraid playing against the big names such as Nicole Pepe of Arsenal,Wilfred Zaha of Crystal Palace and others who plays their trade at high level.

Banda said this should act as a motivation factor to Flames as they face the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Benin in the return leg in Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The vice Captain said this in a match preview in Benin.Flames created a lot of scoring chances in South Africa at Orlando Stadium but failed to convert them into goals,and ended losing the game by three goals to nil.

“We lacked execution in front of the goal,but all players are eager to play and give out their best.We will take only positives from that game”, he added.

Banda has also thanked Malawi government through ministry of Youths and Sports and Football Association of Malawi for making the trip possible.

The Flames will be going into this game without their Captain Limbikani Mzava who plays for Amazulu FC in South Africa due to injury, Peter Banda of Simba FC due to suspension and Richard Mbulu of Baroka FC who is sick.

Malawi is on third position with three points from three games in group D,The Elephants of Ivory Coast are the group leaders with seven points while Cameroon are sitting on second position with six points and the Mambas of Mozambique anchor the group with a point they got from Ivory Coast’s game in Maputo Mozambique.

Monday’s game it is a must win to the Flames if they want to be still in the contention in their group. After Ivory Coast game.

Malawi is expected to play Mozambique away and Cameroon at home.