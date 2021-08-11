Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets cruises to CECAFA Kagame Cup finals

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi’s super league champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, have progressed to the finals of the CECAFA Kagame Inter-Club Cup underway in Tanzania after beating Azam FC of Tanzania through post-match penalties.

Bullets scored just two minutes into the game through Bright Munthali but Azam equalized towards the end of the game. The game went into extra time and both teams scored one goal each, forcing the game into post-match penalties.

Bullets will face Express FC of Uganda in the finals. Express defeated KMKM of Zanzibar 2-1 on Tuesday to book their place in the grand finale.

Before meeting Azam today Bullets expressed confidence of carrying the day despite the organisers changing the venue from Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to Azam Sports Complex, the home of their opponents.

Bullets assistant coach Peter Mponda, who is in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Callisto Pasuwa, said the change could be construed as an attempt to give Azam FC an advantage, but this does not faze them.

He said: “I believe it is going to be a very difficult game. It will be a tough game not necessarily because of the opposition we are playing, but because we are guests and they will do everything possible to stop us.

“The change of the venue will give Azam an advantage as they will be comfortable at their home which has an artificial turf.”

However, Mponda said they are not trying to find an excuse in the event that things do not go their way.

“We are not here to make excuses. Our home Kamuzu Stadium also has an artificial turf and we are used to playing on that surface,” he said.

To make it to the semi-finals, Bullets finished as Group A runners-up after a one-all draws against Young Africans (Tanzania) and Express FC (Uganda) and a 2-0 win over Atlabara of South Sudan.

Nyasa Big Bullets Starting X1 against Azam FC in the Semifinals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup Ernest Kankhobwe

Gomezgan Chirwa

Sankhani Mkandawire

Nickson Nyasulu

Yamikani Fodya

Bright Munthali

Chimango Kayira

Chimwemwe Idana

MacFarren Mgwira

Chiukepo Msowoya

Babatunde Adepoju