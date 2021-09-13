BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Sad news reaching The Maravi Post indicate that Malawi’s renown veteran rights activist Rafiq Hajat has died on Monday, morning, September 13, 2021 a day before his birthday.

Hajat is said to have admitted on Sunday evening, September 12, 2021 following a heart attack.

The late Hajat was born on September 14, 1955 in Blantyre.

He is the director for the Institute for Policy Interaction in Malawi.

Hajat received a B.A. in political science at Saint Xavier College in India in 1975.

More details to come….