By MphatsoNkuonera

LILONGWE-(MANA)-One of the renowned herbal producing company Chia investment, producers of Kombumax and Umuthi has advised other herbal producing companies to advise clients with Tuberculosis (TB) to seek medical attention for a healthier life.

Production Manager, Chiyambi Mazengela made these remarks in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday.

“Firstly, allow me to disassociate ourselves from any misleading and misinforming adverts that are aired, claiming to have a cure for TB. It is wrong to cheat clients and it must be condemned in strongest terms.

“My free and honest advice to all our clients who buy and use our products, and any herbals in the country, is that they should use the hospital as the prime and reliable facility of diagnosis and treatment, TB is curable once it is detected at an early stage,” Mazengela said.

He added that products from Chia investments are certified and cross examined by all relevant bodies making them fit and safe for use.

“So far we have never received any complaint ever since this company was born, we get support from our clients daily who have always appreciated on the quality and results,” he added.

Malawi Traditional Healers Umbrella Organization (MTHUO) President Frank Manyowa has hailed, Chia Investments company for being honest and in feeding the public with correct information regarding TB ailment.

He said MTHUO hasfor long challenged individual herbalists who claim that their products cure TB or HIV and AIDS to produce certified and tangible clinical evidence.

“Such herbal producers are liars and thieves; they risk closure or being severely punished according to our policies. It must be very clear that by now, no herbal product cures TB. Ask them where did they do research and who scientifically and clinically confirmed such products.

“We applaud Chia Investments for coming out clearly and honestly to advise clients. Our key message to other herbal producers in all corners of the country is to emulate Chia investments and refrain from duping clients at the expense of their health,” he said.

MTHUO asked clients who feel cheated to lodge a formal complaint to its office for redress.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of Health, Adrian Chikumbe said government closely monitors what is being sold on the market and warned citizens to be sure of the herbal products they are using to avoid using hazardous products.

“We wish to advise the general public not to put themselves at the risk of developing various medical conditions out of using unregistered medications.

“All our actions or reactions need to be guided by law. We have been using legislation which was last reviewed in 1988 when most of these herbal medications were not available. The Pharmacy and Medicines Act has since been reviewed and criminalizes use and distribution of unlicensed medication,” he said.

He added that before any medication is certified fit for human use, a number of factors need to be validated.

“We need to validate what it contains, its mode of action,its safety to users, its shelf life, its possible side effects, its conditions that may make a user not to use or take.

“All these pieces of important information are not shared with the herbal medications,” he added.