Underage sex worker busted

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Gender and Community Development, Patricia Kaliati on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 invaded various rest houses at Biwi in Area 8 in the capital Lilongwe to flush out underage sex workers.

Minister Kaliati was accompanied by armed police officers.

The police officers were going room by room in the rest houses searching for the girls.

Kaliati confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

She said her ministry received a tip off from well-wishers hence the operation.

During the exercise, over 15 underage sex workers were apprehended by the law enforcers.

More to come….