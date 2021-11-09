Malawi’s upcoming Gospel artist Eunice Kholowa

By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s upcoming gospel artist Eunice Kholowa has urged fellow gospel artists to be in what they preach.

Kholowa who is also a student at University of Malawi formerly Chancellor College made an appeal in an interview with The Maravi Post.

Kholowa said that gospel artists should follow what secular based artists do by supporting each other whenever one needs a hand.

“To my fellow gospel artists let us be in what we preach to people. We have to be good examples of what we preach in our songs for people to emulate the same.

“I would love those well known gospel artists had that passion of pushing upcoming artists as what secular based artists do, we need your skills and motivation,” she said.

When asked if she might switch to secular music when she get famous and money as other gospel artists have done, Eunice said ,she cannot go for secular since she is being driven by passion to preach the greatness of God to people and bring life to brokenhearted and rejected souls as she was.

Kholowa said she take music as a devine calling, saying despite being a student she always make sure that she balances time.

She said during working days she always concentrate on school and do music during the weekend.

Eunice started music in 2019, when she used to have dreams singing in prayer sessions , she later developed a passion which made her venture into music circle.

She cited lack of financial support , motivation from well established gospel artists and morale from followers as some of challenges that are pulling her back in music.

The artist however called upon sponsors and well-wishers to support her music that she reaches out and touch many souls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...