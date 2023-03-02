Maurice Munthali resigns as Chakwera’s advisor, MCP publicist over Tonse rampant corruption

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Reverend Maurice Munthali on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 resigned as President Lazarus Chakwera’s Advisor on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, citing corruption under the Chakwera administration.

Munthali has also left his role as Malawi Congress Party (MPC) National Publicity Secretary claiming that there is rampant corruption in Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government

In a letter circulating on social media addressed to Chakwera, Munthali says he finds it hard to continue in the role under the prevailing atmosphere marred by persistent corruption scandals.

Munthali cited issues rocking the country including fallen short of appropriate or adequate action.

“I personally feel that as government we haven’t provided the type of leadership and or direction that would meet the hopes of Malawians.

“I have resolved at a personal level that the prevailing circumstances do not evenly sit with my calling as a man of faith and the benign intentions I shared with the people in accepting to take up the advisory role,” reads part of the letter.

In the letter, Munthali has expressed hope that Chakwera will receive God’s grace to deal with “corruption vice and the multiple inefficiencies” rocking the government.

Munthali has since confirmed writing the Office of Party’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka and the Office of the President and Cabinet of his decision.

This is MCP senior member to resign from the post amid falling apart of Tonse Alliance government.

