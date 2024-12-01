MEC’s communication failures highlight electoral concerns

By Burnett Munthali

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) finds itself under renewed scrutiny following its failure to address serious allegations of irregularities at the Tafika Registration Center. A formal inquiry directed to MEC’s Communications Officer, Richard Mveriwa, was met with defiance and uncooperativeness, raising questions about the institution’s commitment to transparency.

Despite submitting a questionnaire on November 30, 2024, seeking clarity on reported irregularities, no substantive response was provided by the December 1 deadline. Instead, interactions with Mveriwa revealed a dismissive attitude, further exacerbating concerns about MEC’s accountability.

The allegations involve an MCP official accused of unauthorized activities at Tafika Registration Center, sparking public outrage and raising fundamental questions about the integrity of the voter registration process. The questionnaire sought clarity on:

Allegations of political interference.

Potential flaws in MEC’s oversight mechanisms.

Collaboration with law enforcement to address these claims.

Mveriwa’s response, however, was less than satisfactory. Instead of providing answers, he questioned the media’s focus on negative aspects of MEC’s work and displayed hostility toward this reporter’s inquiries.

This incident is not an isolated one. MEC has a history of avoiding media engagement on contentious issues, fueling a perception of opacity. The latest incident reinforces concerns that the Commission operates in isolation, disconnected from the public it serves.

For an institution responsible for ensuring free and fair elections, this lack of openness is troubling. Silence in the face of legitimate questions not only undermines public trust but also raises doubts about MEC’s ability to act impartially.

The Tafika allegations are not minor; they touch on critical issues of transparency and accountability. Claims of political interference during voter registration, if proven true, could erode confidence in the entire electoral process.

The public outcry following the Tafika incident underscores the urgency for MEC to act decisively. As Malawi approaches its next elections, the stakes are too high for the Commission to remain silent.

The hostile tone adopted by Mveriwa during exchanges with this reporter reflects a deeper problem within MEC’s communication strategy. His reluctance to engage with the media suggests an institution that views scrutiny as antagonism rather than an opportunity to demonstrate accountability.

For example, when pressed about MEC’s lack of feedback, Mveriwa retorted:

“Why is it that your reporting is always about negative things about the Commission? Aren’t there positive things you can report about the electoral process?”

Such responses highlight a worrying disregard for the media’s role as a conduit between institutions and the public.

To restore public confidence, MEC must take immediate steps to improve its communication and transparency. This includes:

1) Address media inquiries promptly and substantively.

2) Provide regular updates on the Tafika allegations and similar incidents.

3) Collaborate openly with law enforcement and civil society to ensure accountability.

4) Equip MEC officials with the skills to handle media relations professionally and constructively.

In conclusion, MEC’s conduct in handling the Tafika incident reflects poorly on its mandate to safeguard democracy. While the Commission’s silence is concerning, it is not too late to rectify this misstep. Transparency, accountability, and a commitment to public engagement are essential if MEC hopes to rebuild its credibility.

Malawians deserve an electoral body that prioritizes their trust and ensures their voices are heard. MEC must rise to this challenge—its role in protecting democracy depends on it.