MIM, Mpemba rebranded to Malawi School of Government

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) and Mpemba School of Management have now rebranded to newly introduced Malawi School of Government (MSG) with the same operations of training leaders in various management programs.

This means MIM will be MSG Kanengo campus while Mpemba is MSG Blantyre campus.

The rebranding of the two institutions follows the passing of bill in Parliament for the establishment of one mother body.

Kabwira addressing the news conference (from left)

MSG Kanengo-MIM Acting Executive Director, Jessie Kabwila told the news conference on Thursday, January 19, 2023 that all preparatory work toward rebranding are at advance stage.

Kabwila disclosed that the board is working towards the mother body’s new symbols, artwork for the rolling out to serve Malawians better in leadership management.

“There will be open days for public awareness of the establishment of MSG in both Lilongwe and Blantyre then other parts of the country.

“MSG Kanengo campus will continue to provide quality management course for better Malawi managers in all programs,” assures Kabwila.

