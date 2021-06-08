The couple that has given birth to ten new babies

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-A 37-year-old woman in South Africa has given birth to 10 babies– seven boys and three girls – breaking the Guinness World Record.

According to new site IOL, the decuplets were born at a hospital in Pretoria last night by caesarian section

Her husband Teboho Tsotetsi told South African local media that Sithole, who has six-year-old twins, has given birth to the babies 29 weeks into her pregnancy.

“It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,” Tsotetsi said.

Sithole who works as a retail store manager told the South African media last month that she was shocked and fascinated by the pregnancy.

“I am shocked by my pregnancy. It was tough at the beginning. I was sick. It was hard for me. It’s still tough but I am used to it now. I don’t feel the pain anymore, but it’s still a bit tough. I just pray for God to help me deliver all my children in a healthy condition, and for me and my children to come out alive. I would be pleased about it,” Sithole said.

The world record for most children born at the same birth was held by Malian Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.