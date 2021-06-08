Chakwera is too early to give himself credit

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Fact check has established that Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 took undue credit when he declared that he has started delivering on his pledge of introducing 1, 000 Megawatts to the national power grid in the next four years.

President Chakwera made the commitment during a question-and-answer session when he appeared before parliamentarians a fortnight ago.

“I announced that 1000 Megawatts would be added to the grid over the next four years. Today, with the commissioning of this power station, it’s 19 Megawatts down and 981 to go.

“I expect that the officials at the Ministry of Energy will not allow us to lose this momentum or miss our targets,” he said.

But this publication with facts check established that the Tedzani IV power plant commenced in 2017, with a US$ 52 million grant from Japanese International Cooperation JICA and a contribution of US$ 4.8 million from the Electricity Generation Company, EGENCO, when he was leader of opposition.

This is too early for Chakwera for self glorification on projects which former Malawi leader Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) initiated.

However, energy Minister Newton Kambala, while speaking at the inauguration of the Tedzani IV Hydro Power plant, has disclosed that by the end of year 2021, government will commission two power generating sites at GCM power plant at Nanjoka in Salima and another at Golomoti in Dedza at a total of 80 Megawatts.

Prior to the event, on Monday, June 7, 2021 Chakwera’s motorcade vehicle was involved in a fatal road accident in Blantyre where two Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers lost lives.