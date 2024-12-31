MNT dares Malawi media on objective tobacco related stories reporting

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) has urged members to write more stories on Tobacco especially this time when farmers are busy planting the crop.

In an interview with The Maravi Post, MNT Chairperson, Alfred Chauwa said “This is crucial time especially when farmers are busy planting the crop”.

Chauwa adds, “When marketing season opens , we are always so obsessed and busy blaming farmers on quality which determines Tobacco pricing the question is as stakeholders we all needs to join hands to uplift the industry.

“This is the best time to help our Tobacco farmers, as we speak its really to see TAMA, in the field doing the extension work and yet they expect quality Tobacco from the same farmers does that make any sense?”

MTN observes further, “This is the reason there is need even for the Tobacco buyers to be proactive as well.

“Media Network on Tobacco has a cream of 40 trained journalists we are urging them to be alert and report positively on the industry for people to appreciate about the crop”.

Chauwa therefore urged members to strive sharing tobacco information at each and every stage of the Tobaco value chain.

MNT is a network formed in 2016 to advocate and promote Tobacco Industry in the country.

The Network through its leadership has already toured Alliance Once, JTI Tobacco, Farmers World, and Tobacco Commission (TC).