Mutharika’s Busy Week Ahead: DPP Events and Fundraising in Blantyre

By Twink Jones Gadama

Former President of Malawi and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, along with former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, are set to attend several key events in Blantyre this week.

According to Presidential Spokesperson and DPP National Publicity Secretary, Shadrick Namalomba, the couple’s schedule reflects their commitment to the party and its development.

On Friday, November 15th, Professor Mutharika will lead the DPP NGC members orientation workshop at Lotus Hotel, commencing at 9:00 a.m.

This workshop aims to equip party members with the necessary knowledge and skills to drive the party’s agenda forward.

As the main opposition party in Malawi, the DPP continues to play a vital role in shaping the country’s political landscape.

The following evening, Saturday, November 16th, the Golden Peacock Hotel will host the DPP fundraising dinner.

This event is crucial in mobilizing resources to support the party’s activities and initiatives.

As the DPP seeks to regain power, such fundraising efforts are essential in ensuring the party’s financial stability.

Professor Mutharika’s presence at these events underscores his dedication to the DPP’s growth and success.

As the party’s president, he has been instrumental in shaping its vision and direction.

His leadership has been marked by efforts to promote economic empowerment, particularly among women, as seen in initiatives such as the National Women’s Lobby and Rights Group (NAWOLG).

The upcoming events in Blantyre demonstrate the DPP’s commitment to grassroots engagement and community development.

As the party prepares for future elections, these gatherings serve as opportunities for members to reconnect and reaffirm their support.

This week’s events in Blantyre mark a significant moment for the DPP and its leadership.

With Professor Mutharika and Gertrude Mutharika at the forefront, the party is poised to continue its mission of promoting democratic values and progressive policies in Malawi.