Navicha blasts MEC over exorbitant nomination fees

By Twink Jones Gadama

Mary Thom Navicha, National Director of Women for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has launched a scathing attack on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over its recently announced registration fees for the upcoming general elections.

Navicha, who is serving her second term as legislator for Thyolo Thava, condemned MEC for its “arrogant” approach to setting fees, which she believes will disproportionately affect women candidates.

“I wonder why this MEC is so arrogant in the way it’s conducting its business!” Navicha exclaimed in an interview. “Everyone knows the economy is in bad shape, and it’s not easy for women vying for a position of Member of Parliament to raise such an amount.

Is this MEC really serving the interests of Malawians?”

The MEC has set registration fees for women, youth, and candidates with disabilities at 1.25 million Kwacha, half the amount required from their male counterparts. Women seeking ward positions must pay 100,000 Kwacha.

Navicha deemed these fees “exorbitant” and urged MEC to reconsider, proposing 500,000 Kwacha for female parliamentary candidates and 50,000 Kwacha for those seeking ward positions.

“Serving the people better is not always about how much money somebody has, but rather the will and commitment from the heart,” Navicha emphasized. “If MEC has no money to run the elections, let them ask the treasury to give them that money instead of punishing the very citizens that pay taxes for the government to run.

People want to be represented by the best candidates, so money should not be used as a weapon to deny people this right.”

Navicha’s criticism comes amid concerns over MEC’s engagement with electoral stakeholders.

She argued that the commission failed to consult relevant parties before setting the fees, perpetuating a lack of transparency and accountability.

This development is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding MEC.

Previously, the DPP challenged the appointment of MEC commissioners, citing irregularities.

The party also opposed the use of national IDs as the primary method of voter identification, citing fairness concerns.

In response to Navicha’s criticisms, MEC has yet to provide an official statement.

However, Commissioner Francis Kasaira recently commended Balaka District Council for its successful elections registration exercise.

As the debate surrounding registration fees intensifies, Navicha has vowed to mobilize support from fellow women contestants, planning to submit a petition to force MEC to reassess its stance.

The 2025 general elections are poised to be a pivotal moment for Malawi’s democracy.

With Navicha’s call to action, the spotlight shines on MEC to ensure equitable representation and transparency in the electoral process.