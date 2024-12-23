Mzimba Luwerezi legislator Chirwa splashes MK10m Christmas gifts to constituents

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-UTM Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Luwerezi, Sam Chimkwevu Chirwa on Saturday splashed over MK10 million and different assorted items as Christmas gifts to his constituents.

Among the beneficiaries include six village bank groups which went away with MK1 million each plus their group’s uniform cloth.

All traditional leaders shared MK1.8 million while each went away with pair of shoes, pocket of sugar, soap, salt and decent jackets.

On Sunday morning, Chirwa also splashed millions of Kwachas to 400 youths.

Apart from that, MP Chirwa has also organised a mass Christmas party in the area which will be spiced up with different traditional dances and speeches.

Speaking to the gathering, Chirwa called on Christians to emulate the examplary life of Jesus Christ by showing love to one another.

“This is wishing you all Christians Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Let us use the yuletide season to show one another love. Let us be honest with one another and feel the pains of one another,” said Chirwa.

In random interview with this publication, the beneficiaries thanked their MP for the development while describing it as a big surprise to them.

“Of course we know our MP as someone who cares for everyone in this constituency however, we were not expecting this. Our families will have a decent Christmas celebration. We thank God for giving us honourable Sam Chimkwevu Chirwa,” they said.

On his closing remarks, Chirwa urged the gathering to keep safe their voting certificates and call for peaceful electoral campaign.