Zambia Votes 2026: President Hichilema wins tightly contested election

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA — President Hakainde Hichilema has secured a second term after being announced winner of Zambia’s 13 August 2026 presidential election in a closely fought contest.

The declaration was made by Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson and Presidential Returning Officer Mwangala Zalomisi once the commission concluded the announcement of results.

Hichilema polled 2,965,326 votes, defeating his closest challenger, National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Mundubile, who received 1,856,217 votes.

Hichilema saluted fellow Zambians for the trust they exhibited in him. He wrote:

Thank you, Zambia!

We are truly humbled by the trust you have placed in our hands, to hold our nation’s highest office and to be your servant, once more.

This election showed the world who we are: a nation of peace, a nation of law and order, a democratic nation that settles our differences at the ballot box, and nowhere else.

Over these months we have travelled to all 116 districts, to our nation’s cities, our compounds, our villages, and our farms. We saw first-hand the challenges that our people are facing, and we resolved to work with you to solve these challenges, together.

To those citizens who preferred the ideas presented by our opponents, we hear you, and we will continue to work for you to ensure that every Zambian benefits from the development we are delivering.

As we return to work as your servant, we carry with us the memories of the children we met throughout the campaign, and we commit to building a better Zambia for all of you to inherit.

Fellow citizens, we love you, we care for you, and we have heard you clearly.

Now we must work harder than ever before to deliver meaningful development for every single Zambian, in every corner of our country.

Indeed, we will devote all our energies to development and progress, strengthened by unity, cooperation and our shared purpose as one nation.

After a hard-fought campaign, the people have spoken and we now turn our focus to building even greater peace and prosperity, and we remain One Zambia, One Nation, One people.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia