Tay Grin (R) and Namadingo (L) entertaining fans

Barely a week after a successful concert at Lusaka Show Ground Main Arena in Zambia, Namadingo together with Malawi’s great rapper, Tay Grin, put up another mesmerising show at Queen’s Club in Mzuzu at the weekend.

The duo came on stage, not only to dish out their musical talents, but to also show off their dressing styles. Clad in a yellow jacket, white long sleeved shirt, a back pair of trousers and black shoes as if telling the fans that he was in office, Namadingo dished his songs one after his counterpart’s, who wore some tailor made long sleeved shirt, a pair of black jean trousers and white sneakers; all expensive.

Appearing on stage at around midnight, the duo went straight down to business and dished one song after the other in turns, sending music lovers to display their dancing antics.

The artists performed their songs and threw jabs at each other mockingly; apparently trying to entertain their fans with some comic jokes. At one point, Namadingo told fans that it was time to re-do Tay Grin’s Lubwa-Lubwa song lyrics, saying Tay Grin’s mother, Jean Kalirani, is no longer a cabinet minister and so the song’s lyrical contents should be re-done to suit the current situation.

After singing five of his songs, Namadingo took of his jacket; a signing that he was feeling hot as he was in a serious business entertaining his fans. One of the fans, Chawezi Ngwira, told this reporter he had overflowing fun, thanking the artists for remembering the northern region of Malawi.

“Two weeks ago, we had Gwamba and other artists at Mzuzu Stadium. Although the show was organised to take place during the day, we enjoyed and had enough fun. Tonight, we are here at Queen’s Club with Dr Namadingo and Tay Grin, the Nyau King, and these two are also making us enjoy. This is great! It looks like artists are now remembering us, people in the north, that we, too, deserve fun,” expressed Ngwira.

