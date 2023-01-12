Researchers from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) have detected a new strain of gonorrhoea.

They say the new strain of the sexually transmitted disease is resistant to standard antibiotics and is circulating in the capital, Nairobi.

The researchers say the new strain is popular especially among female sex workers in the city.

Over 350 sex workers from one clinic in Nairobi, which reported high cases of gonorrhoea, took part in the study carried out by the researchers.

According to the research, three-quarters of the participants admitted to having unprotected sex with their partners and clients – as it pays more.

Some of them slept with at least 29 clients in two weeks without protection.

Misinformation has been blamed for the situation with some sex workers were ignoring condom use.

The researchers want the Kenyan government to conduct more tests to determine how widespread the new strain is in the country.

Gonorrhoea is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases globally. More than 80 million cases are reported globally every year.

Some facts about Gonorrhoea: