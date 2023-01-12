Eight students in Ghana have been sacked by their school for insulting the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, local media reported.

The students from the Chiana Senior High School in the Upper East Region of the country had earlier been placed on suspension for the alleged act.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) announced their dismissal after launching an investigation into the conduct of the students.

The students were seen in a viral video using unsavoury language against the President.

In a statement the Education service described the actions of the students as “very undesirable, and contrary to the acceptable standards of the conduct generally required of any student in Ghana’s educational system.”

It had earlier apologised to the President over the comments by students.

“Management of GES wishes to extend our sincerest apology to the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school”, parts of the statement issued on November 14, 2022 read.

The all female students had been subjected to counselling according Ghanaians authorities over the incident but were still sacked for their action.

Source: Africafeeds.com