Kajoke moves to Silver

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The local players transfer window is still open as the teams are on preseason.

Teams are busy on the market and Silver Strikers is not exceptional as they have announced the arrival of Hassan Kajoke and three others.

As per communication from the club, the area 47 based side have signed Hassan Kajoke from Nyasa Big Bullets FC,Emmanuel Kaunga,Gift Chunga both from Ekwendeni Hammers FC and ,China Chirwa TN Stars FC.

Meanwhile the team have parted ways with four players whose contract expired on December 15, 2022 and others it will expire on February 28, 2023.

The players including Fazala Banda, Mike Robert, Misheck Malaicha and Levison Maganizo.

The Reserve Bank sponsored side is also in discussion on mutual separation with Taonga Chimodzi, Blessings Tembo, John Chalamba and Prince Phiri whose their contracts with the club still subsist.

This is according to the press release which has been signed by Peter Masiye the company Secretary.

Silver Strikers FC struggled in the 2022 season,which led the team sacking several coaches in search of the glory but to no avail.

