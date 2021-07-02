Nigerian man arrested for extorting N7m and threaten to expose woman’s nude photos

Police in Nigeria arrested a 25-year-old man of Oyo State for allegedly blackmail and extortion of N7m from a woman he claimed to have his nude pictures.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed the news in a statement.

According to the statement, the suspect sent the victim a voice note on her WhatsApp using foreign number demanding her to pay the sum of N200,000 claiming he was in possession of her nude pictures and he was going to upload them on social media if she didn’t meet his demands.

The victim reportedly sent the said amount to the suspect in order to prevent the caller from exposing her nude photos but the suspect continued to make more financial demands, thereby extorting her to the sum of N7,363,900 before she reported the issue to police, Punch news reported.

The suspect was arrested after traced to his hideout in Ibadan, Oyo State following intelligence and technical based investigation by detectives.

He confessed to the crime and informed investigators that he had several accounts with different names that he uses to received money from his victims.

He is currently in police custody and the Commissioner of Police has ordered an in-depth investigation into the past activities of the suspect to unearth more of his unlawful activities so he can be charged in court.