Boko Haram gets new commander Sahaba

ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-Boko Haram has reportedly gotten a new commander, following the death of its leader Abubakar Shekau.

The Jihadist group confirmed the death of Shekau in a video message from its presumed new commander, Bakura Modu also known as Sahaba.

Modu urged his faction’s commanders to remain loyal despite the loss of their commander.

The video provided to AFP by a source close to Boko Haram and confirmed to be Bakura Modu by another local source, showed that the fight against insurgency is far from over.

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com