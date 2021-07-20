LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Actor Yul Edochie has said that some people have been sending him messages begging him to show them where they can do ”money rituals”.
Yul in a post shared on his page added that the fact he acts scenes of money rituals in Nollywood movies so well does not mean he is involved in such.
He wrote: ”Some people are sending me messages begging me to show them where they can do money rituals.
Come on now guys, come on.
Na film I dey act.
Just like American action films where one man will defeat a whole city of bad guys.
Na storyline be that, e no dey happen.
“Is it now a crime to be a good actor?
Make I no chop???
Na wa for una oo.”
