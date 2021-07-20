LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Actor Yul Edochie has said that some people have been sending him messages begging him to show them where they can do ”money rituals”.

Yul in a post shared on his page added that the fact he acts scenes of money rituals in Nollywood movies so well does not mean he is involved in such.

He wrote: ”Some people are sending me messages begging me to show them where they can do money rituals.

Come on now guys, come on.

Na film I dey act.

Just like American action films where one man will defeat a whole city of bad guys.

Na storyline be that, e no dey happen.

“Is it now a crime to be a good actor?

Make I no chop???

Na wa for una oo.”

