LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Actor Yul Edochie has said that some people have been sending him messages begging him to show them where they can do ”money rituals”.

Yul in a post shared on his page added that the fact he acts scenes of money rituals in Nollywood movies so well does not mean he is involved in such. 

He wrote: ”Some people are sending me messages begging me to show them where they can do money rituals.
Come on now guys, come on.
Na film I dey act.
Just like American action films where one man will defeat a whole city of bad guys.
Na storyline be that, e no dey happen.

“Is it now a crime to be a good actor?
Make I no chop???
Na wa for una oo.”

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com

Related posts:

Legendary Nollywood Actor Pete Edochie endorses son Yul for Nigeria’s 2023 presidency (Watch Video) Nollywood actor Yul lauds his father Pete Edochie: ” My father beat me severely I was quitting school in Jss 3 to run a shop” Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki confesses to have slept with over 2,000 women, including colleague actresses Nollywood’s Yoruba actor Abu Rasheed dies
NBS Bank Your Caring Bank