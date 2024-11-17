Old Mutual Malawi drills catholic university students in financial literacy



By Mayamiko Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Old Mutual Malawi drills the catholic university students in financial literacy for personal money management.

The session under the theme: “Wachinyamata wozitsata: Let’s talk about money”.

Dwelled much on the big five secrets of money management.

A lesson extracted from the behavioral characteristics of the big five animals in the jungle including elephant, leopard, rhino and baffalo.

The engagement took place on Friday, November 15, 2024 at catholic university campus in Chiradzulu.

In his remarks, Old Mutual Malawi financial education manager, Benard Chiluzi stated that the firm wanted to impart the students with knowledge on financial management for them to be making sound financial decisions looking out the economic situation which the country is going through.

“Our main focus is to ensure that the students are knowledgeable enough to make informed decisions”, he said.

Chiludzi further disclosed that the company is discussing with the authorities at the catholic university on possible partnership particularly focusing on delivery of the financial education to the communities.

“Our interest in seeing the community develop seem to be mutual with the catholic university,” he added.

Brenda Nsini, a first year learner studying banking and finance hailed old mutual Malawi for the initiative.

“As a young student perusing education,i have learned on how i can start investing from a small earnings and also to invest and manage our time,” said Nsini.