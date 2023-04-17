Old Mutual sends off top performing staff members to Munich, Berlin for vacation



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The leading financial services provider, Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited is sending its top-performing staff for the year 2022 to Munich and Berlin in Germany in an all-expense paid offshore trip as a token of appreciation.

The trip is meant to reward and motivate staff who have gone above and beyond in their work over the past year.

The looming trip to one of Europe’s exotic destinations is just one of many initiatives that the company has implemented to reward and motivate its staff.

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited Human Capital Executive Rex Kadzongwe said; “Our staff is our most valuable asset, and we believe in recognizing and rewarding their hard work and dedication. We are thrilled to offer this exciting incentive to our top performers.”

The offshore trip is an all-expenses-paid vacation for the top-performing and it is awarded once every year and it includes flights, accommodation, meals, and various activities.

One of the employees traveling, Sharon Mkandawire, who is the company’s Business Development Manager said she is excited about the company’s recognition of their hard work and dedication.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and I am so grateful for the recognition. It’s amazing to work for a company that values and rewards its staff and invests in their wellbeing,” she said.

Others traveling include Solomon Mbizi, Grey Tewete, Limbani Msyamboza, Phillip Waluza, Steve Kachepa Mwafulirwa, and Brenda Mwale.

All the winners will be accompanied by their spouses/partners.

The offshore trip is just one of the many initiatives that the company has implemented to support its staff. The company also offers flexible work arrangements, professional development opportunities, and a positive work environment.

The company’s commitment to its staff has helped it to attract and retain some of the best talents in the industry.