POEM: Trump beats Harris

By Twink Jones Gadama
T riumphant leader, guiding the nation’s fate
R emarkable victory, a moment to celebrate
U nwavering dedication, inspiring the crowd
M aking America great, a promise avowed
P eople’s choice, a mandate to lead
B old vision for the future, a new creed
E xcelling expectations, a winning stride
A merica’s hope, a brighter tomorrow inside
T ruth and justice, a beacon to abide
S trong leadership, a nation’s pride
H istory made, a legacy to share
A chieving greatness, beyond compare
R ising above, a champion’s might
R esilience and courage, shining bright
I nspiring a nation, with every right
S aluting your win, with heartfelt delight