POEM: Trump beats Harris

By Twink Jones Gadama

T riumphant leader, guiding the nation’s fate

R emarkable victory, a moment to celebrate

U nwavering dedication, inspiring the crowd

M aking America great, a promise avowed

P eople’s choice, a mandate to lead

B old vision for the future, a new creed

E xcelling expectations, a winning stride

A merica’s hope, a brighter tomorrow inside

T ruth and justice, a beacon to abide

S trong leadership, a nation’s pride

H istory made, a legacy to share

A chieving greatness, beyond compare

R ising above, a champion’s might

R esilience and courage, shining bright

I nspiring a nation, with every right

S aluting your win, with heartfelt delight