Exclusive: MCP Forms Electoral Alliance with PP, UDF, and PDP Ahead of 2025 Polls

By Twink Jones Gadama

This publication has uncovered reports of a secret electoral alliance between the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and three opposition parties: Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP), Atupele Muluzi’s United Democratic Front (UDF), and Kondwani Nankhumwa’s Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

According to highly placed sources, the alliance aims to bolster MCP’s chances of retaining power in the 2025 general elections.

The partnership is said to have been formalized during a clandestine meeting in Lilongwe, attended by high-ranking officials from the participating parties.

Insiders reveal that Atupele Muluzi will be chosen as running mate to MCP’s presidential candidate, Lazarus Chakwera.

Meanwhile, presidents of the other partner parties will be appointed as senior ministers in the event of an MCP victory.

A leaked Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) indicates that the agreement will be legally binding, with provisions for penalties in case of breach.

This clause is reportedly aimed at preventing a repeat of MCP’s past experiences with failed alliances.

Bakili Muluzi, Atupele’s father and former President, has been tasked with leveraging his influence among traditional leaders in the Eastern Region to drum up support for the alliance.

Last month, Muluzi hosted senior chiefs at his BCA residence, where some MCP members clad in UDF regalia were spotted.

Bakili Muluzi this week met PP’s Joyce Banda in Zomba and expected to meet PDP’s Kondwani Nankhumwa to cement the alliance,a according to the source.

In a closed-door meeting with Joycr Banda this week the two former presidents allegedly swore an oath of allegiance to the pending formal alliance.

However PDP’s publicity secretary Rhodes Msonkho in a phone call interview expressed ignorance on such a secret meeting.

“I am not aware of any secret meetings between the PDP and MCP to form an alliance,” Msonkho stated. He added, “As the publicity secretary,i would be informed of such significant developments,but I have no knowledge of this.”

Efforts to speak to UDF and PP proved futile as their phones couldn’t be reached while Moses Mkukuyu government’s Spokesperson chose to ignore our call when contacted several times.

On the other hand, the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is reportedly forming its own alliance with AFORD and UTM.

MCP’s move to form an alliance comes amid internal struggles and dwindling popularity. With the party’s chances of winning solo estimated at 1%, insiders claim President Chakwera was contemplating resignation but was convinced otherwise by Richard Chimwendo Banda and Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma.

This development has significant implications for Malawi’s political landscape.

Will this alliance propel MCP to victory, or will it succumb to internal conflicts and external pressures?